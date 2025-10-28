tiprankstipranks
Rafael Holdings Appoints Alan Grayson to Board

Rafael Holdings ( (RFL) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Rafael Holdings announced the appointment of Alan Grayson to its Board of Directors, following the passing of Stephen Greenberg, the Lead Independent Director. Grayson, a former Member of Congress and experienced attorney, will serve on several committees, while Markus Sieger, an existing board member, was appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee and Lead Independent Director. These changes aim to fill the leadership void left by Greenberg’s passing and strengthen the company’s governance structure.

Spark’s Take on RFL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RFL is a Neutral.

Rafael Holdings’ overall score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and negative profitability, which weigh heavily on its financial performance. While the technical analysis also indicates bearish signals, the recent merger with Cyclo Therapeutics provides a potential positive outlook by strengthening strategic assets and leadership. However, the valuation remains unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. Overall, the company’s current financial struggles and weak technical indicators are only partially offset by recent strategic moves, resulting in a moderate stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on RFL stock, click here.

More about Rafael Holdings

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing pharmaceuticals and holds interests in clinical and early-stage companies that develop pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Their lead candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo™, is undergoing clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare genetic disorder. The company also invests in an orthopedic-focused medical device company advancing minimally invasive surgeries.

Average Trading Volume: 113,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $47.39M

Find detailed analytics on RFL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

