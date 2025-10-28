QX Resources Advances Uranium and Gold Exploration Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from QX Resources Ltd ( (AU:QXR) ).

QX Resources Ltd has reported progress in its Madaba Uranium Project in Tanzania, confirming high-grade uranium mineralization through the digitization of historical drilling data. The company plans to initiate low-cost exploration programs to refine drill targets. Additionally, QX Resources is advancing its gold projects in Queensland, with plans to extend high-grade gold results at the Big Red Project, despite previous delays due to weather conditions. These developments could enhance QX Resources’ position in the uranium and gold exploration sectors, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by increasing resource estimates and future production capabilities.

More about QX Resources Ltd

QX Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining company primarily focused on uranium and gold projects. The company operates the Madaba Uranium Project in Tanzania and holds significant gold exploration leases in the Drummond Basin of Central Queensland, Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.21M

