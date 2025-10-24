QCR Holdings Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

QCR Holdings ( (QCRH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information QCR Holdings presented to its investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a multi-bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking, as well as trust and wealth management services through its subsidiary banks across Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The company recently reported a record quarterly net income of $36.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous quarter. This achievement was driven by strong capital markets revenue, robust loan growth, and an expansion in net interest margin.

The company’s financial performance highlights include a 26% growth in earnings per share compared to the second quarter, with net interest income growing by 18% annualized. Capital markets revenue saw a remarkable 141% increase on a linked-quarter basis, and loan growth was recorded at 15% annualized. Additionally, the tangible book value per share grew by 19% annualized, reflecting the company’s strong earnings and strategic initiatives.

QCR Holdings also announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.7 million shares, which underscores the company’s confidence in its long-term earnings potential and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company’s asset quality remains strong, with a decrease in nonperforming assets and a stable allowance for credit losses.

Looking ahead, QCR Holdings anticipates continued margin expansion and solid loan growth through the end of the year. The company remains focused on its relationship-driven strategy to grow core deposits and maintain a strong funding base to support future growth.

