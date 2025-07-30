Prudential Financial Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Prudential Financial ( (PRU) ) has issued an update.

Prudential Financial reported its second quarter 2025 results, showing a net income of $533 million, down from $1.198 billion in the same quarter last year. The company highlighted positive momentum in its global retirement and insurance businesses, with strong investment performance in PGIM. Despite a decrease in net income, Prudential achieved an increase in after-tax adjusted operating income to $1.284 billion, driven by favorable underwriting results and market appreciation. The company is undergoing strategic integration of PGIM’s multi-manager model to enhance asset management capabilities and drive growth, while continuing to focus on sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRU) stock is a Hold with a $113.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential Financial stock, see the PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRU is a Neutral.

Prudential Financial’s overall score reflects strong operational efficiency and a solid dividend yield, offset by high leverage, declining revenue, and mixed market signals. Strategic leadership changes and anticipated growth in earnings provide a positive outlook, but near-term headwinds and technical analysis suggest caution.

To see Spark’s full report on PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. The company focuses on global retirement and insurance businesses and has a significant presence in asset management through its PGIM division.

Average Trading Volume: 1,612,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $36.73B

Learn more about PRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue