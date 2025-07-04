Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. ( (AU:PIQ) ) has provided an announcement.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, specifically listed options set to expire on May 31, 2026. This move is likely to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and could potentially impact its market positioning by attracting new investors and increasing liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PIQ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.43 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. stock, see the AU:PIQ Stock Forecast page.

More about Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests and analytical services. The company is known for its innovative work in proteomics, which involves the study of proteins and their functions, and it aims to provide solutions that improve health outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 240,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$59.69M

