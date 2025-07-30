Protagenic Therapeutics Granted New Patent in Japan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Protagenic Therapeutics ( (PTIX) ) just unveiled an update.

Protagenic Therapeutics announced on July 30, 2025, that it was granted a new patent in Japan for its modified stilbenoid program drug candidates, which are designed to treat epilepsy and seizures. This patent, effective until March 31, 2041, enhances the company’s pipeline by providing exclusivity to specific compounds and formulations, reinforcing its innovative approach and market position in the global epilepsy drug market, which is expected to grow significantly over the next decade.

Spark’s Take on PTIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PTIX is a Underperform.

Protagenic Therapeutics faces significant financial difficulties, with no revenue and persistent losses. Technical indicators suggest weak market momentum, and the company’s valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score, reflecting substantial risks and challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on PTIX stock, click here.

More about Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTIX) is a company pioneering novel treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,944,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.85M

Learn more about PTIX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue