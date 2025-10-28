Privia Health Mourns Loss of Board Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Privia Health Group ( (PRVA) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Patricia Maryland, a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Compliance Committee at Privia Health Group, passed away. The company expressed sadness at her passing and gratitude for her significant contributions over the past five years.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRVA) stock is a Buy with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Privia Health Group stock, see the PRVA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRVA is a Outperform.

Privia Health Group’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, driving the overall score. However, the high P/E ratio and technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions are notable risks. The absence of corporate events and dividend yield further moderates the score.

To see Spark’s full report on PRVA stock, click here.

More about Privia Health Group

Average Trading Volume: 893,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.19B

See more data about PRVA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue