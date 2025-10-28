Prenetics Closes $44 Million Offering to Boost IM8 Expansion and Bitcoin Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prenetics Group ( (PRE) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Prenetics Global Limited closed a public offering of 2,722,642 Class A ordinary shares and associated warrants, raising approximately $44 million. The proceeds will be used for the global expansion of IM8 and the development of a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The offering, facilitated by Dominari Securities LLC, reflects Prenetics’ strategic focus on health and digital assets, potentially enhancing its market position and providing growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRE) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prenetics Group stock, see the PRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial performance challenges, including negative net income and cash flow issues. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the valuation remains poor due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Prenetics Group

Prenetics is a leading health sciences company focused on redefining health and longevity through its flagship consumer brand, IM8. Co-founded with David Beckham and supported by Aryna Sabalenka, IM8 is the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, achieving $100 million in annual recurring revenue within 11 months. Prenetics is also pioneering in the intersection of health innovation and digital assets by establishing a Bitcoin Treasury.

Average Trading Volume: 105,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $218.4M

