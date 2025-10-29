Preformed Line Products Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Preformed Line Products Company ( (PLPC) ) has issued an update.

On October 29, 2025, Preformed Line Products Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a 21% increase in net sales compared to the same period in 2024. The company successfully completed the termination of its U.S. Pension Plan, resulting in a non-cash pre-tax charge of $11.7 million, impacting earnings per share. Despite this, adjusted earnings per share rose by 36% due to strong sales in energy and communication markets, bolstered by international growth and contributions from the acquisition of JAP Telecom. The company faces challenges from tariffs affecting costs, but anticipates mitigating these through selling price adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLPC) stock is a Buy with a $262.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Preformed Line Products Company stock, see the PLPC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PLPC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLPC is a Outperform.

Preformed Line Products Company scores well due to strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators. However, the high P/E ratio and low dividend yield slightly dampen the overall attractiveness of the stock. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score significantly.

To see Spark’s full report on PLPC stock, click here.

More about Preformed Line Products Company

Preformed Line Products Company (PLP) operates in the energy and communications industries, providing precision-engineered solutions to enhance network reliability. With a global presence in 20 countries, PLP is recognized for its high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Average Trading Volume: 79,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.13B

See more data about PLPC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue