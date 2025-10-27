Praxis Precision Medicines: Evaluating PRAX-628’s Bioavailability in New Clinical Trial

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ((PRAX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) is conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 1, Randomized, Open-Label, 2-Way Crossover Clinical Trial in Healthy Participants to Evaluate the Relative Bioavailability of PRAX-628 Tablet Formulation Compared to Capsule Formulation.’ The study aims to assess the bioavailability of PRAX-628 when administered as a tablet versus a capsule, which is crucial for determining the most effective delivery method for this drug.

The intervention being tested is PRAX-628, a drug administered orally once daily. The study involves two experimental groups: one receiving a single oral dose of a 40mg PRAX-628 tablet followed by 4x10mg capsules, and the other receiving the capsules first followed by the tablet.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, open-label, 2-way crossover trial with no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the drug’s bioavailability in healthy participants.

The study is not yet recruiting, with the first submission date on January 29, 2025, and the last update on February 18, 2025. These dates are significant as they mark the progression of the study from planning to potential recruitment and data collection phases.

The update on this study could influence PRAX’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results might enhance the company’s competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry. Investors should monitor this study’s progress as it could impact market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

