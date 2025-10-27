Praxis Precision Medicines Advances Phase 3 Study for Essential Tremor Treatment

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ((PRAX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Essential 3,’ which aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ulixacaltamide in treating essential tremor. This study is significant as it seeks to determine whether ulixacaltamide can be a safe and effective treatment option for patients suffering from this condition.

The intervention being tested is ulixacaltamide, a drug administered orally once daily, with a titration period leading to a 60 mg dose. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups. It employs a parallel model with triple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, and investigator are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

The study began on October 12, 2023, with an estimated completion date of September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and assessing its outcomes.

The successful outcome of this study could positively impact Praxis Precision Medicines’ stock performance by boosting investor confidence and positioning the company as a leader in essential tremor treatment. This development is particularly relevant in the competitive pharmaceutical industry, where innovative treatments are highly valued.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

