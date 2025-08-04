Praxis Announces Positive Results from RADIANT Study

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Praxis Precision Medicines ( (PRAX) ) is now available.

On August 4, 2025, Praxis Precision Medicines announced positive topline results from the RADIANT study, which evaluated vormatrigine in patients with focal onset seizures. The study showed a 56.3% median reduction in seizure frequency over eight weeks, with 22% of patients achieving complete seizure reduction in the last 28 days. Vormatrigine was well-tolerated, and additional data will be presented at upcoming conferences. The company also initiated two registrational studies for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies and received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for relutrigine. Financially, Praxis reported a net loss of $71.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, with cash reserves expected to fund operations into 2028.

Praxis Precision Medicines’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges with substantial net losses and negative cash flows, limiting its financial performance score. Despite bullish technical indicators, the overbought condition suggests potential volatility. The negative P/E ratio further highlights valuation concerns. However, the recent FDA breakthrough designation is a positive development, providing potential upside in the company’s market position.

More about Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The company leverages genetic insights to create treatments, with a particular focus on epilepsy and related disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 360,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.1B

