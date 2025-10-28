PNB Housing Finance Secures Strong CRISIL Ratings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PNB Housing Finance Limited ( (IN:PNBHOUSING) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PNB Housing Finance Limited announced that CRISIL Ratings has assigned a ‘Crisil AA+/Stable’ rating to its INR 3,410 Crore non-convertible debentures and increased the rated amount for its bank loan facilities from INR 4,000 Crore to INR 9,000 Crore. This reaffirmation and enhancement of ratings reflect the company’s strong credit profile and stability, potentially boosting investor confidence and supporting its financial operations.

PNB Housing Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company offers a range of products including loans for the purchase, construction, and renovation of residential properties, catering primarily to individuals and families seeking home financing.

Average Trading Volume: 111,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 236.5B INR

