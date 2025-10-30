PMGC Holdings Completes Strategic Acquisition of Indarg Engineering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PMGC Holdings ( (ELAB) ).

On October 28, 2025, PMGC Holdings Inc. announced that its subsidiary, AGA Precision Systems LLC, completed the acquisition of Indarg Engineering, Inc., a precision CNC machining company. This strategic acquisition aims to accelerate PMGC’s U.S. manufacturing roll-up strategy by expanding its footprint in the aerospace and industrial supply chains. The acquisition adds a profitable CNC platform with established customer relationships, enhancing earnings scalability and operational synergies. The Hawthorne facility of Indarg Engineering will be rebranded under AGA Precision Systems, strengthening AGA’s position as a trusted U.S.-based supplier of complex, high-precision components for the aerospace and defense industries.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELAB is a Underperform.

ELEVAI Labs Inc. is rated poorly due to major financial weaknesses, including negative revenue and cash flow issues, which are exacerbated by adverse technical indicators. The lack of favorable valuation metrics further weighs down the stock’s score. The absence of applicable corporate events means no positive catalysts are present to offset these challenges.

More about PMGC Holdings

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. AGA Precision Systems LLC, a subsidiary of PMGC, is a specialized CNC machine shop focused on high-tolerance milling, turning, mold manufacturing, and machining of complex metals for the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,199,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.35M

See more data about ELAB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

