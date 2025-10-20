Ping An Completes Share Cancellation and Capital Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ping An Insurance Company of China ( (HK:2318) ) has shared an update.

Ping An Insurance Company of China has completed the cancellation of over 102 million A shares as part of its 2021 A Share Repurchase Plan, leading to a reduction in its registered capital to RMB18,107,641,995. This change, along with amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, reflects a strategic move to optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its financial stability and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2318) stock is a Buy with a HK$61.00 price target.

More about Ping An Insurance Company of China

Ping An Insurance Company of China is a leading financial services conglomerate in China, primarily engaged in insurance, banking, and financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions and has a significant presence in the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: 23.16%

Average Trading Volume: 46,543,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1061.1B

