Penske Automotive Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Penske Automotive Group ( (PAG) ) has shared an announcement.

Penske Automotive Group reported its third-quarter 2025 results, showing a 1.4% increase in revenue to $7.7 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Despite growth in retail automotive service and parts revenue, net income attributable to common stockholders decreased by 6% due to challenges in the North American freight market and the U.K. auto retail market. The company repurchased 1.6% of its outstanding shares and repaid $550 million in senior subordinated notes, maintaining a leverage ratio of 1.0x. Additionally, Penske completed the acquisition of a Ferrari dealership in Italy and increased its quarterly dividend by 4.5%.

The most recent analyst rating on (PAG) stock is a Hold with a $190.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAG is a Neutral.

Penske Automotive Group’s overall stock score reflects a mix of stable financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by technical weakness and revenue challenges. The earnings call provided positive insights into earnings growth and effective cost management, which are significant strengths. However, the bearish technical indicators and negative revenue growth are notable risks.

More about Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., is a diversified international transportation services company and a leading automotive and commercial truck retailer. The company operates in the retail automotive industry, offering new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products, and service and parts. Penske also has a significant investment in Penske Transportation Solutions, a provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services.

Average Trading Volume: 234,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.77B

