Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Announces Buy-Back Offer

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust ( (AU:PCX) ) has shared an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced a buy-back offer for its securities, with a total buy-back price per security set at $2.0786, comprising a capital component of $2.0192 and an income component of $0.0594. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing the value of remaining units and providing liquidity to stakeholders.

More about Pengana Global Private Credit Trust

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on private credit investments. The company provides investment management services with a market focus on global private credit opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 127,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

