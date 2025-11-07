Paul K. Yonamine Resigns from Central Pacific Financial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 6, 2025, Paul K. Yonamine announced his resignation from the boards of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank, effective immediately. His departure, after serving since 2017, is due to personal reasons and not related to any disagreements with the company or bank, suggesting a stable leadership transition.

The most recent analyst rating on (CPF) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Central Pacific Financial stock, see the CPF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPF is a Neutral.

Central Pacific Financial’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust profitability and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical analysis indicates some short-term bearish signals, and challenges in revenue growth slightly temper the overall score. The fair valuation and attractive dividend yield provide additional support.

More about Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank.

Average Trading Volume: 151,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $783.9M

