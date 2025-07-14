Passage Bio Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective July 14

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Passage Bio ( (PASG) ) has shared an announcement.

Passage Bio announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective July 14, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. This move, approved by stockholders and the Board, reduces the number of outstanding shares significantly, with no change to ownership percentages or authorized shares, and adjusts equity awards proportionately.

Spark’s Take on PASG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PASG is a Neutral.

Passage Bio scores moderately low due to its financial challenges, including no revenue and significant cash burn. However, a strong balance sheet and recent corporate event announcements, including program advancements and extended cash runway, provide some optimism. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to bearish sentiment, and traditional valuation metrics are limited due to the company’s stage and lack of profitability.

More about Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate, PBFT02, aims to treat conditions like frontotemporal dementia by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

Average Trading Volume: 372,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.92M

