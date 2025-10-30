Palomar Holdings to Acquire Gray Casualty & Surety

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Palomar Holdings ( (PLMR) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Palomar Insurance Holdings, a subsidiary of Palomar Holdings, Inc., announced an agreement to acquire The Gray Casualty & Surety Company for $300 million. This acquisition, expected to close in the first half of 2026, aims to enhance Palomar’s presence in the surety market by leveraging Gray Surety’s national footprint and experienced management team. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and it signifies Palomar’s strategic intent to bolster its market position and drive profitable growth.

Spark’s Take on PLMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLMR is a Outperform.

Palomar Holdings exhibits strong financial and technical performance with significant revenue growth and a bullish technical outlook. These positive factors are slightly offset by a high P/E ratio and the challenges discussed in the earnings call, such as the impact of wildfires on the California insurance market. Overall, the company’s strategic growth initiatives and strong equity position underpin a solid stock performance outlook.

More about Palomar Holdings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is an innovative specialty insurer offering services in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. The company serves residential and commercial clients, with its subsidiaries holding strong financial strength ratings from A.M. Best.

Average Trading Volume: 335,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.01B

