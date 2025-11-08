Palomar Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Palomar Holdings ( (PLMR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Palomar Holdings presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurer offering residential and commercial property and casualty insurance products, known for its innovative approach and strong financial ratings. In its third quarter of 2025, Palomar reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $51.5 million, up from $30.5 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a 43.9% rise in gross written premiums, totaling $597.2 million. Key performance metrics highlighted a 70% increase in adjusted net income and an improved combined ratio of 78.1%. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of The Gray Casualty and Surety Company, are expected to drive long-term growth and enhance its market position. Looking ahead, Palomar remains optimistic about its financial trajectory, projecting adjusted net income between $210 million and $215 million for the full year 2025.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue