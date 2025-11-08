Palomar Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Palomar Holdings ( (PLMR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Palomar Holdings presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurer offering residential and commercial property and casualty insurance products, known for its innovative approach and strong financial ratings. In its third quarter of 2025, Palomar reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $51.5 million, up from $30.5 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a 43.9% rise in gross written premiums, totaling $597.2 million. Key performance metrics highlighted a 70% increase in adjusted net income and an improved combined ratio of 78.1%. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of The Gray Casualty and Surety Company, are expected to drive long-term growth and enhance its market position. Looking ahead, Palomar remains optimistic about its financial trajectory, projecting adjusted net income between $210 million and $215 million for the full year 2025.