Pagaya Technologies Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

An announcement from Pagaya Technologies Ltd ( (PGY) ) is now available.

On August 7, 2025, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, showcasing a second consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income and raising its full-year guidance. The company achieved record performance across key metrics, including a net income of $17 million, adjusted EBITDA of $86 million, and total revenue of $326 million. Pagaya also issued its first AAA-rated Auto ABS and Point-of-Sale ABS structures and successfully issued $500 million in senior unsecured notes. These results highlight Pagaya’s disciplined execution and strategic growth in its lending and funding network, positioning it as a unique player in bridging Wall Street and Main Street.

Pagaya Technologies demonstrates strong technical momentum and a successful earnings call, both contributing positively to the overall score. However, the financial performance is hindered by high leverage and ongoing profitability challenges, while the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. Corporate events bolster confidence but are offset by financial risks.

More about Pagaya Technologies Ltd

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions. The company integrates its proprietary API and capital solutions into a network of partners to enhance user experiences and expand access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya operates in New York and Tel Aviv.

