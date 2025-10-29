Oxford Biomedica Honored as Champion at 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oxford BioMedica ( (GB:OXB) ) has shared an announcement.

Oxford Biomedica (OXB) has been recognized as a Champion in the ‘Cell & Gene Therapy’ category at the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards Europe. This accolade highlights OXB’s excellence in quality, innovation, and service, underscoring its strong commercial momentum and growing demand for its CDMO services. The recognition reflects client trust and satisfaction, reinforcing OXB’s commitment to supporting the development of transformative therapies globally.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OXB) stock is a Hold with a £563.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxford BioMedica stock, see the GB:OXB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OXB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OXB is a Neutral.

The overall score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including high leverage and negative profitability. Technical analysis provides some support with mixed momentum signals, but valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:OXB stock, click here.

More about Oxford BioMedica

OXB is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapy. With 30 years of experience, it provides viral vector development and manufacturing expertise, collaborating with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company offers a range of technologies for viral vector manufacturing and has facilities in the UK, France, and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 260,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £769.3M

For an in-depth examination of OXB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue