Osmond Resources Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

The latest update is out from Osmond Resources Limited ( (AU:OSM) ).

Osmond Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Kent Town, South Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms online or by mail before the deadline to ensure their participation. The company will not send hard copies of the meeting notice unless specifically requested, and all relevant documents can be accessed online. This meeting is a key event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

More about Osmond Resources Limited

Osmond Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ASX:OSM.

Average Trading Volume: 146,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$123.6M

