ONEOK Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Oneok ( (OKE) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, ONEOK, Inc. reported higher earnings for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with net income reaching $940 million and adjusted EBITDA at $2.12 billion. The company highlighted a 17% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes and a 6% rise in the Mid-Continent region. The results were driven by the successful integration of acquisitions and increased production across its operational basins, positioning ONEOK for long-term value creation for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (OKE) stock is a Buy with a $82.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on OKE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OKE is a Outperform.

Oneok’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust growth and strategic expansions. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which tempers the overall score. The stock’s attractive valuation further supports its investment appeal.

More about Oneok

ONEOK, Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) gathering, processing, storage, and transportation. The company is known for its integrated assets across various regions, including the Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent areas, and is involved in organic growth projects to expand its capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 3,660,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $43.21B

