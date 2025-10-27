Olympio Metals Expands Gold Prospects at Bousquet Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) has provided an update.

Olympio Metals Limited has announced significant assay results from its drilling activities at the Decoeur Prospect within the Bousquet Project in Quebec, Canada. The results indicate an expansion of the mineralized system to over 1.7km, with potential for multiple large-scale gold deposits. The discovery of a third east-west trending feeder structure at the CB-1 target further underscores the project’s potential. The company continues to invest in exploration, with outstanding assay results expected to further inform their strategic direction.

More about CropLogic Ltd.

Olympio Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects such as the Bousquet Gold Project in Quebec, Canada, aiming to identify and develop large-scale gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 180,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.91M

