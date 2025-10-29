NovaBridge Biosciences Unveils New Identity and Strategic Direction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

I-MAB ( (IMAB) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, shareholders of I-MAB approved a name change to NovaBridge Biosciences, which was officially filed on October 27, 2025. The company’s American Depositary Shares will trade under the new ticker symbol ‘NBP’ starting October 30, 2025. This rebranding reflects a strategic transformation to a global biotech platform, aiming to broaden access to capital and innovation through a planned dual listing on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has also formed a new subsidiary, Visara, Inc., to focus on ophthalmic therapeutics, and continues to advance its core assets, including givastomig and VIS-101, in clinical trials.

Spark’s Take on IMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMAB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 45 reflects I-MAB’s substantial financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and cash flow generation, which heavily impact its financial performance. Despite a modest technical uptrend, valuation metrics point to significant risks, with ongoing losses and a negative P/E ratio limiting its appeal. The absence of recent earnings call data or notable corporate events further solidifies the overall cautious outlook.

More about I-MAB

NovaBridge Biosciences, formerly known as I-MAB, is a global biotechnology platform company focused on accelerating access to innovative medicines. The company specializes in translational clinical development and business development to advance breakthrough assets. Its pipeline includes givastomig, a bispecific antibody for gastric cancer, and VIS-101, a biologic targeting VEGF-A and ANG2 for eye diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 2,744,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $367.5M

