Northern Trust Reports Strong Q2 Earnings and Dividend Increase

Northern ( (NTRS) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Northern Trust Corporation reported a second-quarter net income of $421.3 million, with earnings per diluted common share of $2.13, reflecting an increase from the first quarter of 2025 but a decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The corporation experienced growth in trust fees, record net interest income, and an improved pretax margin, contributing to a 20% rise in earnings per share, excluding notable items from the previous period. The company also announced a 7% increase in its quarterly dividend, indicating strong financial momentum and a commitment to delivering value to clients and shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (NTRS) stock is a Hold with a $110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Northern stock, see the NTRS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NTRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTRS is a Outperform.

Northern Trust’s overall stock score is driven by its robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, as highlighted in the earnings call and corporate events. While technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, the company’s valuation and dividend yield provide a solid investment case.

More about Northern

Northern Trust Corporation operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing asset servicing, investment management, and wealth management services. The company is known for its trust, investment, and other servicing fees, which are significant components of its noninterest income.

Average Trading Volume: 1,961,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.61B

