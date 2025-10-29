Nomura Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance

Nomura Holdings Inc Adr ( (NMR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nomura Holdings Inc Adr presented to its investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc., a prominent player in the global financial services sector, offers investment, financing, and related services in the capital markets. The company is listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo, Nagoya, New York, and Singapore.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, Nomura Holdings reported a notable increase in net revenue and net income, reflecting a strong financial performance compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 10.8% increase in net revenue to 1,038.8 billion yen and a 17.5% rise in net income attributable to shareholders, reaching 196.6 billion yen. The company also saw a 25.8% increase in income before income taxes, amounting to 296.9 billion yen. Notably, the Wholesale segment reported a significant 43.1% increase in income before income taxes.

Despite the positive financial results, Nomura Holdings remains cautious about future earnings forecasts due to uncertainties in the global capital markets. The company continues to focus on strategic growth and managing risks effectively.

Looking ahead, Nomura’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory while navigating the challenges posed by the dynamic market environment.

