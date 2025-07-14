Nomura Holdings Announces June 2025 Share Buyback Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nomura Holdings ( (NMR) ) has issued an update.

Nomura Holdings announced a share buyback program for the period from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, as part of an ongoing repurchase plan authorized by the board on April 25, 2025. During this period, the company repurchased a total of 25,670,300 shares, amounting to approximately 22.9 billion JPY. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value, with the total repurchase progress reaching 47.6% of the authorized shares. The buyback reflects Nomura’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and returning value to its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on NMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NMR is a Neutral.

Nomura Holdings demonstrates strong growth and operational efficiency with a robust revenue increase and high EBIT margin. However, financial risks from high leverage and negative cash flow, coupled with technical indicators showing potential bearish trends, balance the positive valuation metrics and strategic initiatives from the earnings call. The stock’s low P/E ratio and healthy dividend yield make it attractive for value investors, but caution is advised due to financial and market volatility.

To see Spark’s full report on NMR stock, click here.

More about Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a prominent financial services group based in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in the securities industry, offering a range of services including investment banking, asset management, and retail brokerage. Nomura focuses on both domestic and international markets, providing financial solutions to a diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 645,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.86B

For a thorough assessment of NMR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue