Nokia Senior Manager Executes Share Disposal

The latest update is out from Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ).

Nokia Corporation announced a transaction involving the disposal of shares by a senior manager, Tommi Uitto, under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This transaction, conducted on NASDAQ Helsinki, involved a volume of 57,589 shares at a unit price of 6.322 EUR. The announcement reflects ongoing managerial activities within Nokia, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market dynamics.

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company leverages its expertise to create networks that sense, think, and act, and is known for its intellectual property and research driven by Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s high-performance networks are trusted by service providers, enterprises, and partners globally to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

