Noble Helium to Host Investor Webinar on North Rukwa Project and Helium Market

Noble Helium Ltd. ( (AU:NHE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Noble Helium Limited is hosting an investor webinar to update stakeholders on its progress and plans, particularly regarding its North Rukwa Project in Tanzania, a significant helium source. The webinar will feature discussions on the company’s drilling preparations and the global helium market, highlighting the increasing demand and constrained supply of this vital gas.

More about Noble Helium Ltd.

Noble Helium Limited is focused on providing a primary and geopolitically independent source of helium. The company operates four projects in Tanzania’s East African Rift System, adhering to high ESG standards to address the global supply-demand imbalance for helium, a critical industrial gas essential for various high-tech applications.

Average Trading Volume: 656,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

