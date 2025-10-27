Nissin Foods Announces Board Meeting to Review Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1475) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 10, 2025, to approve the unaudited financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1475) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1475 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily known for its instant noodles and related food products. The company focuses on delivering convenient and innovative food solutions, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on quality and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 754,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.39B

