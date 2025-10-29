Nissan Shatai Shifts Shonan Plant Focus to Service Parts Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7222) ) has provided an update.

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. has decided to reposition its Shonan Plant as a facility dedicated to the production of service parts following Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s decision to cease outsourcing NV200 Vanette production by the end of fiscal year 2026. This strategic move aims to leverage the plant’s existing technical skills and equipment, ensuring employment stability and potential business expansion. The company plans to transfer affected employees to other facilities within the Nissan Shatai Group and will engage in discussions with the labor union regarding this transition.

More about Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of vehicles and related components. The company is known for manufacturing specially equipped vehicles and service parts, catering to both domestic and international markets.

