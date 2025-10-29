NIPPON KANZAI Announces Corrections to Q1 Financial Statements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9347) ).

NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The adjustments were necessary due to incorrect processing of non-controlling interests, which led to overstatement of these interests and understatement of capital surplus and foreign currency translation adjustments. The revisions do not impact the company’s assets, liabilities, or prior financial statements, and have been reviewed by independent auditors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9347) stock is a Buy with a Yen3135.00 price target.

More about NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd.

NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company is involved in various financial services, focusing on consolidated financial management and reporting.

Average Trading Volume: 81,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen99.93B

