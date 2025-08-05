Nichirei Corporation’s Q1 Performance and Future Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nichirei Corporation ( (JP:2871) ) is now available.

Nichirei Corporation reported flat net sales for the first quarter of FY26/3, with a decline in operating profit primarily due to weaker performance in its Processed Foods division. Despite challenges such as increased raw material costs and a deteriorating Asian foods market in the U.S., the company maintains its full-year plan and aims to improve profitability in the coming quarters.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2871) stock is a Buy with a Yen4200.00 price target.

More about Nichirei Corporation

Nichirei Corporation operates in the food industry, focusing on processed foods and related services. The company is known for delivering savory moments through its diverse range of food products, with a market focus that includes both domestic and international segments.

Average Trading Volume: 944,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen466.6B



