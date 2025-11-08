NI Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

NI Holdings, Inc. ( (NODK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NI Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

NI Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company based in North Dakota, primarily involved in providing a range of insurance products through its subsidiaries, including Nodak Insurance Company. The company recently transitioned from a mutual to a stock form of organization.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, NI Holdings, Inc. announced a decrease in direct written premiums to $58.5 million, primarily due to a strategic decision to cease non-standard auto insurance in certain states. Despite this, the company saw a 10.1% increase in Home and Farm premiums, reflecting growth in new business and rate increases.

Key financial metrics revealed a combined ratio improvement to 109.1% from 111.0%, although the company still reported a net loss of $1.7 million. Net investment income rose by 8.1% to $3.0 million, while net investment gains fell by 43.5% due to lower unrealized gains on equity securities. The basic loss per share improved to ($0.08) compared to ($0.13) in the previous year.

Looking ahead, NI Holdings, Inc. is focusing on enhancing its underwriting performance and achieving greater stability by discontinuing its non-standard auto insurance in specific regions. The company’s management remains optimistic about its strategic direction and is committed to delivering value to its shareholders and customers.

