NextNRG Registers Shares Issued in October 2025

The latest update is out from NextNRG ( (NXXT) ).

NextNRG announced that its financial instruments, including Notes, Warrants, Due Diligence Notes, and Due Diligence Warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 but were offered under an exemption. However, shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of these instruments, issued at the Initial Closing or on October 3 and October 22, 2025, were registered pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement.

The most recent analyst rating on (NXXT) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NextNRG stock, see the NXXT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXXT is a Neutral.

NextNRG’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and high leverage. Technical analysis provides a slightly more positive outlook with mixed signals, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield further weigh down the score.

Average Trading Volume: 1,036,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $230.4M

