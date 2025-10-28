NextGen Partners with Resi Labs to Scale AI Real Estate Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from NextGen Digital Platforms, Inc. ( (TSE:NXT) ) is now available.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Resi Labs to explore a joint venture aimed at scaling Resi’s AI-based real estate intelligence platform on Bittensor. The collaboration is expected to enhance Resi’s technology development and infrastructure while NextGen will focus on enterprise sales and marketing. This strategic move is anticipated to expand NextGen’s involvement in the Bittensor ecosystem, enhancing its exposure to decentralized AI networks and potentially increasing its market influence in the digital asset sector.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. is a publicly listed fintech and digital-asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The company is focused on developing innovative, regulated financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and shareholder value creation.

Average Trading Volume: 159,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.76M

