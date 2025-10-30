Nexstar Media Extends CEO Perry Sook’s Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nexstar Media Group ( (NXST) ).

On October 30, 2025, Nexstar Media Group announced the extension of Chairman and CEO Perry A. Sook’s employment agreement through March 31, 2029. This decision underscores Sook’s pivotal role in Nexstar’s growth, including over 40 acquisitions, and positions him to lead the company through its next growth phase, including the proposed acquisition of TEGNA. The agreement includes a significant compensation package and reflects confidence in Sook’s leadership to continue delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (NXST) stock is a Buy with a $209.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nexstar Media Group stock, see the NXST Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXST is a Outperform.

Nexstar Media Group’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, but these are offset by technical weakness and challenges in revenue and advertising. The earnings call provided a balanced view with both positive developments and significant challenges.

More about Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across television and digital platforms. It owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group with over 200 stations in 116 U.S. markets, reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, NewsNation, Antenna TV, and Rewind TV, along with a 31.3% stake in TV Food Network. Its digital assets, such as local TV station websites and NewsNationNow.com, are among the Top 10 U.S. digital news properties.

Average Trading Volume: 341,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.72B

