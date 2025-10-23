NCC AB Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth Amid Strategic Project Wins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from NCC AB ( ($SE:NCC.B) ).

NCC AB reported strong earnings growth in the third quarter of 2025, driven by record performance in its Industry business area and increased early involvement contracts. Despite a decrease in orders received, the company secured significant projects, such as expanding the electricity grid in Västra Götaland and constructing a major prison in Sweden. The termination of the Korsvägen project contract by the Swedish Transport Administration is contested by NCC, with plans to claim damages. The market outlook remains positive in prioritized segments, although the commercial property market is cautious.

NCC AB operates in the construction and civil engineering industry, focusing on infrastructure, building projects, and industrial transformations. The company is known for its involvement in large-scale projects in the Nordic region, including energy, water treatment, and security-classified buildings.

Average Trading Volume: 184,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK19.05B

