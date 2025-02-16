Nayax Reports Significant Holdings Following Private Offering

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Nayax ( (IL:NYAX) ) has shared an announcement.

Nayax has announced a notice of significant holdings following a private offering conducted on February 14th. The notice details the acquisition of securities, including a series of bonds, and reflects on changes in the number of shares registered under the company’s name as of December 31, 2024. This development, according to an SEC filing on February 11, 2025, indicates strategic financial maneuvers as part of a private purchase agreement, potentially impacting Nayax’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Nayax

YTD Price Performance: 30.94%

Average Trading Volume: 45,648

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: ILS5.19B

