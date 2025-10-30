NatWest Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ).

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of 844,255 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares, acquired from Merrill Lynch International, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Hold with a £725.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and favorable valuation metrics. The company’s stable financial position and positive technical indicators further support the score, despite some challenges in cash flow management.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial solutions. The company focuses on providing a range of services including personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management, with a significant market presence in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 22,107,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £46.92B

