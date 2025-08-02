Nature’s Sunshine Shines in Earnings Call with Growth

Nature’s Sunshine Products ((NATR)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Nature’s Sunshine Products recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally optimistic sentiment despite some regional challenges. The company reported strong revenue growth and success in its digital segment, particularly in Japan and North America. However, there were concerns about increased SG&A expenses and mixed results in Europe. Overall, the company remains confident in its growth strategy and future outlook.

Strong Revenue Growth

The second quarter saw Nature’s Sunshine Products achieve a revenue of $115 million, marking a 4% increase compared to the previous year, or 2% in constant currency. This growth underscores the company’s ability to expand its market presence and capitalize on new opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA Increase

The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 8% to $11 million, up from $10 million in the prior year. This improvement highlights Nature’s Sunshine’s operational efficiency and its focus on enhancing profitability.

Digital Business Expansion

A significant highlight was the 34% growth in North America’s digital business, largely driven by the Subscribe & Thrive Autoship program. This expansion reflects the company’s successful adaptation to digital trends and consumer preferences.

Japanese Market Success

Sales in Japan surged by 27%, fueled by strong customer growth and the effective implementation of the Autoship program. This success demonstrates the company’s strategic focus on high-growth markets.

Improved Financial Outlook

Nature’s Sunshine has raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $460 million and $475 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $41 million and $45 million. This revised guidance reflects the company’s confidence in achieving continued growth.

Gross Margin Improvement

The gross margin improved by 36 basis points to 71.7% year-over-year, indicating better cost management and pricing strategies. This improvement is a positive sign for the company’s financial health.

Challenges in Taiwan and South Korea

Sales in Taiwan and South Korea were impacted by a challenging macroeconomic environment, with slowed consumer spending affecting performance. These challenges highlight the need for strategic adjustments in these regions.

SG&A Expenses Increase

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $43.7 million from $38.6 million, which impacted operating income. This increase was attributed to higher digital advertising spend and compensation timing.

Mixed Results in Europe

The European market presented mixed results, with sales increasing by 1% but decreasing by 2% in constant currency. Declines in Eastern Europe were offset by growth in Central Europe, indicating varied regional performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Nature’s Sunshine has set ambitious targets, with revenue guidance for the full year raised to $460 million-$475 million and adjusted EBITDA to $41 million-$45 million. These projections suggest anticipated growth of 1%-5% in revenue and 1%-11% in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the company’s strategic initiatives and market opportunities.

In conclusion, Nature’s Sunshine Products’ earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, driven by strong revenue growth and digital expansion. Despite challenges in certain regions, the company remains focused on its growth strategy, with an improved financial outlook and ambitious targets for the future.

