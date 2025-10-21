Nationwide Building Society Issues £500 Million Covered Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Nationwide Building Society ( (GB:NBS) ).

Nationwide Building Society has announced the publication of the final terms for a new issuance of £500 million in fixed-rate covered bonds, part of its €45 billion Global Covered Bond Programme. This issuance, guaranteed by Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP, is set to mature in October 2030 and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to secure funding and maintain its financial stability, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NBS) stock is a Hold with a £13768.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nationwide Building Society stock, see the GB:NBS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NBS is a Neutral.

Nationwide Building Society’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong revenue growth and profitability. However, high leverage and recent negative cash flow trends pose risks. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while the corporate events suggest strategic financial strengthening. The low P/E ratio may indicate undervaluation, but the lack of a dividend yield is a drawback for income investors.

More about Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society is a financial institution operating in the building society industry, primarily offering banking and financial services. It focuses on providing mortgages, savings, and other financial products to its members and customers.

Average Trading Volume: 699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.37B

