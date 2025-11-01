National CineMedia’s Optimistic Earnings Call Highlights Growth

National Cinemedia ((NCMI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of National CineMedia (NCM) painted a generally positive picture, despite some challenges in attendance and local advertising revenue. The company expressed optimism for the future, driven by significant growth in their Programmatic and self-serve platforms, and a stabilized advertiser demand. The anticipation of a strong fourth quarter further contributes to this optimistic outlook.

Stabilization of Advertiser Demand

Advertiser sentiment showed signs of stabilization in the third quarter, with a rebound in demand across key categories such as retail, automotive, wireless, and government. This recovery indicates a positive shift in market conditions, which is crucial for NCM’s advertising revenue streams.

Programmatic Revenue Growth

NCM reported a remarkable growth in Programmatic revenue, which increased approximately fourfold compared to the previous year. This marks the strongest Programmatic quarter in the company’s history, with an 82% sequential increase, highlighting the effectiveness of their digital advertising strategies.

Self-Serve Platform Growth

The self-serve platform also saw substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 23% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was fueled by expanded business development outreach and CRM-based activation, showcasing NCM’s commitment to enhancing its digital platforms.

National Advertising Revenue Increase

National advertising revenue rose to $49.9 million, a 6.6% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by strong scatter demand and improved inventory utilization, reflecting the company’s ability to capitalize on national advertising opportunities.

Strong Performance of Platinum Spot

The Platinum Spot product achieved impressive results, with an 89% ad recall and a 19% revenue increase compared to the prior year. This represents the highest third-quarter sales in NCM’s history, underscoring the product’s effectiveness in engaging audiences.

Bullseye Product Success

NCM’s Bullseye product delivered over 283,000 verified incremental store visits, representing a 110% lift in a recent cellular campaign. This success highlights the product’s capability to drive tangible results for advertisers.

Positive Outlook for Q4

Looking ahead, NCM is optimistic about the fourth quarter, anticipating a strong holiday slate with films like “Wicked for Good,” “Avatar Fire & Ash,” and “Zootopia 2.” These releases are already generating significant advertiser excitement, which is expected to boost revenue.

Decline in Overall Attendance

Despite the positive developments, NCM faced a decline in overall attendance, which was down 11% compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decline mirrors the broader trend in the third-quarter box office performance.

Local and Regional Advertising Revenue Decline

Local and regional advertising revenue decreased to $9.6 million from $11.4 million in the prior year, due to lingering softness in healthcare and professional services sectors. This decline highlights the challenges faced in these specific advertising segments.

Lower Total Revenue Year-to-Date

Year-to-date total revenue was $150 million, down from $154.5 million in the same period last year. This decrease is primarily attributed to macroeconomic uncertainties earlier in the year, impacting overall revenue performance.

Negative Unlevered Free Cash Flow

The quarter saw a negative unlevered free cash flow of $1.8 million, driven by year-over-year increases in capital expenditures and system optimization costs. This reflects the company’s ongoing investments in infrastructure and technology.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In terms of guidance, NCM reported total revenue of $63.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, within their guidance range. This growth was largely driven by improved national advertising demand. The company achieved an adjusted OIBDA of $10.2 million, aligning with expectations. Looking forward, NCM remains optimistic about the fourth quarter, expecting revenue between $91 million and $98 million, driven by a strong holiday movie slate.

In conclusion, National CineMedia’s earnings call highlighted a generally positive sentiment, with significant growth in digital advertising platforms and a stabilized advertiser demand. Despite challenges in attendance and local advertising revenue, the company remains optimistic about the future, anticipating a strong fourth quarter driven by an exciting holiday movie lineup.

