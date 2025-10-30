Narryer Metals Advances Critical Mineral Projects in Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Narryer Metals Limited ( (AU:NYM) ) has issued an update.

Narryer Metals Limited is advancing studies at its Rocky Gully Project in Western Australia to develop a cost-effective processing pathway for scandium, REE, and gallium extraction, potentially positioning itself as a low-cost producer due to favorable project conditions. The company has also identified a new titanium-heavy mineral discovery at its Muckanippie Project in South Australia, with further drilling planned to assess the potential of this significant deposit.

More about Narryer Metals Limited

Narryer Metals Limited is a critical mineral exploration company focusing on lithium, rare earth elements (REE), scandium, gallium, and titanium, with projects located in Australia and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 319,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

