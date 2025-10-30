Narayana Hrudayalaya Expands UK Presence with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. ( (IN:NH) ) is now available.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals Limited in the UK through its subsidiary Narayana Hrudayalaya UK Ltd. This strategic acquisition, valued at GBP 188.78 million, expands Narayana’s international footprint and enhances its market positioning in the healthcare sector, with Practice Plus Group’s significant presence in the UK comprising multiple hospitals and treatment centers.

More about Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on hospital services. The company is known for its international presence, including operations in the Caribbean through Health City Cayman Islands.

Average Trading Volume: 22,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 367.7B INR

Learn more about NH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue