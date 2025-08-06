Napatech and Netscout Transition to Enhanced Commercial Partnership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Napatech A/S ( (DE:NAT) ) just unveiled an update.

Napatech announced that Netscout Systems, Inc., a leading customer and shareholder, has sold its equity position in Napatech but will maintain a commercial relationship. Netscout’s CEO, Anil Singhal, emphasized the intention to continue the partnership and potentially increase product purchases over the next year, supporting Napatech’s deployment of its programmable NIC solutions across Netscout’s portfolio.

More about Napatech A/S

Napatech is a leading supplier of programmable network interface cards (NICs), including SmartNICs and IPUs, which are used in cloud, enterprise, and telecom data centers. The company provides commercial-grade software suites integrated with high-performance hardware to enhance network infrastructure, security, and storage workloads, thereby optimizing system-level performance and maximizing server compute resource availability for applications and services.

Average Trading Volume: 242,546

Current Market Cap: NOK2.76B

See more data about NAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue