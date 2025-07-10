Mulberry Group PLC Reports Revenue Decline and Announces £20 Million Fundraising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Mulberry ( (GB:MUL) ) is now available.

Mulberry Group PLC announced its audited results for the 52-week period ending March 29, 2025, revealing a 21% decline in group revenue due to challenging macro-economic conditions. To support its growth strategy, the company is raising £20 million through convertible loan notes from major shareholders and an additional £1.2 million through a retail offer to minority shareholders. The funds will be used to accelerate growth and meet medium-term financial targets. Despite the revenue decline, Mulberry is focusing on strategic initiatives such as simplifying operations, realigning its brand, and enhancing customer connections. The company has also made significant cost savings and is optimistic about future growth, with plans to achieve annual revenue exceeding £200 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 15%.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MUL) stock is a Hold with a £0.94 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mulberry stock, see the GB:MUL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MUL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MUL is a Neutral.

Mulberry’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, marked by declining profitability, high leverage, and constrained cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a weak momentum with potential bearish sentiment, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. These factors collectively suggest a cautious outlook for the stock.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MUL stock, click here.

More about Mulberry

Mulberry Group PLC is a British sustainable lifestyle brand known for its luxury fashion products. The company focuses on retail and digital sales, with a market presence in the UK and North America, and aims to expand internationally through strategic partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 4,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £68.3M

For an in-depth examination of MUL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue